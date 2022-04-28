 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Students learn about money

  • 0
Students learn about money

MBE Wealth Management LLC, Brent Brinker, left, and Austin Lins, right, organized a book reading activity for the second grade class at St. Joseph School, teaching lessons on the four basic functions of money: Spending, Saving, Investing, and Giving on April 21.

 TIFF BRENNAN/Contributed

MBE Wealth Management LLC organized a book reading activity for the second grade class at St. Joseph School on April 21 as part of the celebration of Financial Literacy Month. Brent Brinker, partner/financial advisor, and Austin Lins, associate financial advisor, spearheaded the activity by reading a book by Mac Gardner, “The Four Money Bears.”

The book teaches lessons on the four basic functions of money: Spending, Saving, Investing, and Giving.

“It's an early elementary age appropriate story about four bears who view and use money in different ways (spender bear, saver bear, investor bear, and giver bear). There are elements of each bear that are important to understand, but the lesson is that we need to learn from a young age to exude each of those four traits when viewing money. The earlier these concepts can be taught and learned, the more likely it is that one will be able to live a healthy and sound financial life,” Brinker said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Narnia

PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Narnia

Rocco is almost 3-years-old, a terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owners could no longer keep him. He is friendly, greets y…

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Momma Cat

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Momma Cat

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News