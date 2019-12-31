Students make cards for troops
0 comments

Students make cards for troops

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Students make cards for troops

On Dec. 23, students at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School made Christmas cards for United States Troops in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and several military bases in the United States.

 PAULA LANDON/Contributed

Students make cards for troops

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News