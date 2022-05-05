 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STUDENTS MEET WITH AREA LEADERS

  • 0
STUDENTS MEET WITH AREA LEADERS

Beaver Dam High School economics students were able to interact with area leaders regarding local and state economies on April 29. Participants included, from left, Economic Development executive Trent Campbell, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce executive director Traci Propst, and tourism marketing director Jessica Helman. Students submitted questions for the speakers ranging from streets, business development, tourism, taxation, and housing.

 PETER DUESTERBECK/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 honored for years of service

5 honored for years of service

COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their …

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News