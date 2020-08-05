Nicholas Prosek, of Lodi and Hannah Shields, of Lyndon Station have been named as National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for demonstrating leadership in fighting tobacco use in communities.
These young leaders were among 133 youth and young adults from 33 states who participated in the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ Digital Advocacy Symposium, a five-day online training session focused on building advocacy, communications and leadership skills.
STUDENTS NAMED NATIONAL YOUTH AMBASSADORS
