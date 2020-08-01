× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gregorio named to Dean’s list at UW-Milwaukee

Haley Gregorio, of Fall River was named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2020 semester.

Students named to Dean’s List at UW-Platteville

Hailey Schoenherr, of Columbus, Nicholas Brozek, of Fall River, and Corrin Waterworth, of Fall River were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for the spring 2020 semester.

Veto named to Dean's List at Lawrence University

Macy Veto of Marshall, has earned 2020 Dean's List honors at Lawrence University. Veto is a member of the Class of 2022.

Students named to Dean’s List at Winona State University

Winona State University announces the Dean's List for Spring Semester 2020. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

These students include, Kevin Hussey of Columbus, Tanner Perry of Columbus and Jordyn Toutant of Rio.

UW-Oshkosh Spring 2020 Dean's List