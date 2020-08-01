You have permission to edit this article.
Students named to Dean's List
Gregorio named to Dean’s list at UW-Milwaukee

Haley Gregorio, of Fall River was named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2020 semester.

Students named to Dean’s List at UW-Platteville

Hailey Schoenherr, of Columbus, Nicholas Brozek, of Fall River, and Corrin Waterworth, of Fall River were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for the spring 2020 semester.

Veto named to Dean's List at Lawrence University

Macy Veto of Marshall, has earned 2020 Dean's List honors at Lawrence University. Veto is a member of the Class of 2022.

Students named to Dean’s List at Winona State University

Winona State University announces the Dean's List for Spring Semester 2020. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

These students include, Kevin Hussey of Columbus, Tanner Perry of Columbus and Jordyn Toutant of Rio.

UW-Oshkosh Spring 2020 Dean's List

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials have named students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2020.

To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. Pass/Fail classes and classes graded as PC, PO or NC do not count toward the 12-credit minimum. The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75.

Jacob Anderson, of Columbus; Karrie Griese, of Columbus; Anna Lang, of Columbus; Savannah Olson, of Columbus; Aleigha Phillips, of Columbus; Derek Rademacher, of Columbus; Corrine Seibt, of Columbus; Jaime Sydow, of Columbus; Amanda Zander, of Columbus; Kip Castellano, of Fall River; Lexi Colotti, of Fall River; Fletcher Grahn, of Fall River; Cortney Mullen, of Fall River; Haley Schultz, of Fall River.

