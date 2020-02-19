Students participate in district Solo & Ensemble festival

Students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Music Association, WSMA, district Solo & Ensemble music festival on Feb. 29 at Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. During the festival, which is free and open to the public, students will perform vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and small ensembles before an adjudicator.
WSMA music festivals annually attract thousands of students from middle, junior high and high schools throughout Wisconsin. The festival will draw students from a number of area schools, including Baraboo High School, Jack Young Middle School, Portage High School, Reedsburg Area High School, Sauk Prairie High School, Spring Hill Middle School, Wayne E Bartels Middle School, Webb Middle School and Wisconsin Dells High School. Scott Bruer, music director from Reedsburg Area High School will serve as the festival manager.
For more information, visit wsmamusic.org.