STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN PREDICTION RUN

Grand Avenue Elementary School held its 45th annual Great Grand Avenue Cross Country Halloween Prediction Run on Oct. 26. Open to all students, each runner predicts how long it will take him/her to complete the course. T-shirts are awarded to two boys and two girls in each classroom who come closest to finishing at their predicted time. The award ceremony took place on Oct. 31.

 GRAND AVENUE

