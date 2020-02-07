22 students receive 31 scholarships

The Edward Joseph “Eddy” Bailey Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Kyle Kunz of Watertown; $1,000 Jodi Heller/Heritage Homes Memorial Scholarship, to Jodi Freson of Deerfield; $750 John & Catherine Clifford Memorial Scholarships were presented to Ashley Ruffner of Juneau and Genesis Vega Roca of Watertown; $500 Kiwanis Club of Watertown Scholarships, Emma Flegel of Watertwon and Brittany Wiltse of Watertown; $1,142 Kristi Marie Rhodes Haeger Memorial Scholarships, Abigail Adams of Watertwon, Marissa Julseth of Edgerton, Marissa Ludlum of Stoughton and Abby Stelse of Jefferson, who also received the $500 Madison College Watertown Staff Scholarship; $1,000 Watertown Anonymous Nursing Scholarships, Flegel, and Taylor Masek of Edgerton; $1,000 Watertown Community Foundation Scholarships, Audrey Boyd of Lebanon, Sierra Harper of Watertown, Megan Himmerich of Watertown and Vega Roca; $1,000 Watertown Regional Medical Center Scholarship, Tylynn Vidar of Jefferson; $1,000 Watertown Rotary Club Scholarship, Adams and Chelsea Gutzdorf of Watertown; $1,000 Women In Transition Scholarships, Freson, Alexandra Timpe of Cambria, and Paige Zastrow of Watertwon; $500 to Gutzdorf, Julseth, Ludlum and Breanna Zubke of Watertown; $1,000 7-Up & Dr. Pepper of Watertown Scholarship, Alicia Hotmar of Reeseville, Katrina Orzechowski of Sun Prairie, Susan Mertin of Waterloo, Leslie Miller of Horicon, and Zubke.