Students recognized at RAHS fall art exhibit
Students recognized at RAHS fall art exhibit

Students recognized at RAHS fall art exhibit

Best of Show winner, Hailee Wood poses with her work, “Looking Inward” created with white pastel on black paper.

 JOANN MUNDTH DOUGLAS/Contributed

In cooperation with the Reedsburg Area High School art department, Reedsburg ArtsLink featured the art work of 64 students in a juried exhibit from Nov. 21-23 at the Woolen Mill Gallery.

The following students were recognized for their outstanding submissions, Best of Show, Hailee Wood, first runner-up, Summer Schlieckow, second runner-up, Vickrey Cummings; top 10, Abby Reuter, Carlee Frank, Andrea Mora, Michael Bengsch, Nevea Jensen, Lucas Bauer, Abriella Van Coulter, and Emily Leatherberry.

For more information, visit reedsburgartslink.org.

