Students recognized at RAHS fall art exhibit

In cooperation with the Reedsburg Area High School art department, Reedsburg ArtsLink featured the art work of 64 students in a juried exhibit from Nov. 21-23 at the Woolen Mill Gallery.

The following students were recognized for their outstanding submissions, Best of Show, Hailee Wood, first runner-up, Summer Schlieckow, second runner-up, Vickrey Cummings; top 10, Abby Reuter, Carlee Frank, Andrea Mora, Michael Bengsch, Nevea Jensen, Lucas Bauer, Abriella Van Coulter, and Emily Leatherberry.