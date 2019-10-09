{{featured_button_text}}
Students recognized for caring

Grand Avenue Elementary School’s Above the Line Leaders for September were recognized Sept. 27. These students have shown behaviors that are exemplary and above the line in showing caring.

 SADIE SUTTER/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.