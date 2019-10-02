Since 2006, more than 23,000 Wisconsin students have received free help completing the free application for federal student aid, FAFSA, at College Goal Wisconsin events held throughout the state.
Anyone who is planning to pursue a postsecondary education in the 2020-21 academic year should complete the FAFSA. The FAFSA is the form that must be submitted in order to be considered for federal and state financial aid including grants and loans.
Students pursuing a postsecondary education in 2020-21 can complete the FAFSA beginning Oct. 1. The Madison Area Technical College will help students fill out the form from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16 at the MATC Reedsburg campus, 300 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg.
In addition to getting professional help completing the FAFSA, attendees will have the opportunity to enter a scholarship drawing. The scholarship can be used at any private or public accredited college/university in the United States. The winner must be attending college in the fall of 2020 as a full-time undergraduate student.
For more information, visit collegegoalwi.org.
