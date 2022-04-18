Students take 5th-place at health conference

More than 70 high schools from all over Wisconsin competed in Health Occupations Students of America’s State Leadership Conference from April 10-12. HOSA offers students educational experiences that prepare them for careers in the health profession.

In December 2021 and January 2022, Portage High School’s HOSA chapter competed in the Regional Leadership Conference looking to qualify in the top 15 of all participants to advance to the State Leadership Conference.

During the competitive events students present their project findings or display their understanding of a selected skill. Portage students, Natalie Weidner, Haley Reiche, Rylyne Kayartz, Marissa Przybyl, Ally Saloun, Josie Harvey, Alyssa Andersen, and Elysia Tijerina participated.

On April 12, participants were recognized with the top three competitors advancing to the International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Przybyl competed in Sports Medicine and earned fifth-place; Saloun competed in Veterinary Science and earned fifth-place and the team of Weidner, Reiche, and Kayartz competed in Health Education and earned fifth-place.