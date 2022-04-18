 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Students take 5th-place at health conference

  • 0

More than 70 high schools from all over Wisconsin competed in Health Occupations Students of America’s State Leadership Conference from April 10-12. HOSA offers students educational experiences that prepare them for careers in the health profession.

In December 2021 and January 2022, Portage High School’s HOSA chapter competed in the Regional Leadership Conference looking to qualify in the top 15 of all participants to advance to the State Leadership Conference.

During the competitive events students present their project findings or display their understanding of a selected skill. Portage students, Natalie Weidner, Haley Reiche, Rylyne Kayartz, Marissa Przybyl, Ally Saloun, Josie Harvey, Alyssa Andersen, and Elysia Tijerina participated.

On April 12, participants were recognized with the top three competitors advancing to the International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Przybyl competed in Sports Medicine and earned fifth-place; Saloun competed in Veterinary Science and earned fifth-place and the team of Weidner, Reiche, and Kayartz competed in Health Education and earned fifth-place.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time …

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News