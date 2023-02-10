Ellen Poels and Marisa Solis, students at Beaver Dam High School, were named the Beaver Dam Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1163 recipients of the Voice of Democracy contest on Feb. 8. The VOD is an audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. From front, left, Matthew Ziebarth, BD High School teacher; Poels tied with Solis for first-place; Robert Essig, BDHS associate principal; back row, Curt Gruenewald, contest chair, Keith Lauth, adjutant.