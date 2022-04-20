Students volunteer to clear invasive plants

On April 7, 34 Mauston High School students and two of their teachers volunteered their time to assist the Outdoors Forever Conservation Club to clear invasive plant species at the Carl Nelson property just west of Mauston. The students cut primarily invasive honeysuckle and locust. These non-native plants, will over time, choke out the native underbrush and stunt or totally destroy natural new tree growth.

The students used hand saws to cut the invasive woody plants and created brush piles that will be used by animals for shelter. ODF members then sprayed the stumps of the invasive plants with an herbicide to kill the plants so they will not regenerate. Representatives of the Bank of Mauston and Castle Rock Realty also assisted that day in picking up trash along the highway of the Carl Nelson property and then assisted in clearing the invasive plants.