 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Students volunteer to clear invasive plants

  • 0
Students volunteer to clear invasive plants

On April 7, 34 Mauston High School students and two of their teachers volunteered their time to assist the Outdoors Forever Conservation Club to clear invasive plant species at the Carl Nelson property just west of Mauston. The students cut primarily invasive honeysuckle and locust. These non-native plants,

 ODF/Contributed

On April 7, 34 Mauston High School students and two of their teachers volunteered their time to assist the Outdoors Forever Conservation Club to clear invasive plant species at the Carl Nelson property just west of Mauston. The students cut primarily invasive honeysuckle and locust. These non-native plants, will over time, choke out the native underbrush and stunt or totally destroy natural new tree growth.

The students used hand saws to cut the invasive woody plants and created brush piles that will be used by animals for shelter. ODF members then sprayed the stumps of the invasive plants with an herbicide to kill the plants so they will not regenerate. Representatives of the Bank of Mauston and Castle Rock Realty also assisted that day in picking up trash along the highway of the Carl Nelson property and then assisted in clearing the invasive plants.

ODF is a county wide conservation club dedicated to the safe, ethical, and wise use of our natural resources. For more information or to become a member, visit outdoorsforeverclub.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News