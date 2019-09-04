Stuff the Bus serves 259 students

The 2019 Stuff the Bus collection in Adams County was able to give backpacks filled with school supplies to 259 local students on Aug. 29. The need exists every day due to children moving to the area during the school year, children running out of supplies mid-year, or if a family disaster should occur. The program is for any child who lives in Adams County, and whose family needs financial assistance.
Every year, the Stuff the Bus Committee asks the community to “stuff a school bus” with donations of school supplies. Later, the school supplies are distributed to local students in need. All families who live in Adams County and who are in financial need are eligible. Families will need to fill out an application at the Adams County Health and Human Services office, 108 E. North St., Friendship.
Students can still receive school supplies by checking with their school guidance counselors, or call 608-339-4544.
