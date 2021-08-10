Substantial COVID-19 Spread in Juneau County

Juneau County is experiencing a substantial level of COVID-19 transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data available at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

“Our health department closely monitors state and local trends and we are extremely concerned about the rapidly rising case counts,” explained Amanda Dederich, Juneau County Health Officer. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and provide the best protection for you and your loved ones.”

The public health department is strongly recommending masking in indoor settings even if vaccinated. Businesses and organizations can choose to require masks in their establishments. This new guidance has been put in place to protect those who are unvaccinated, especially those that are not eligible for the vaccine such as children younger than age 12, and those who are immunocompromised. Science has shown that wearing a mask over your nose and mouth can help prevent transmission of the respiratory droplets and aerosols that spread COVID-19.