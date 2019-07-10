Tomah Memorial Hospital and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin seeks area residents to donate blood from 12-6 p.m. July 26 at Tomah Memorial Hospital, 321 Butts Ave., Tomah. All attempting donors will receive a voucher for one free admission to the Monroe County Fair July 24–28 at Recreation Park in Tomah.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Donors 16 year old may also donate with parental consent. Forms are available at TMH, and online at versiti.org/wisconsin.
For more information and appointments, visit tomahhospital.org.
