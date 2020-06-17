Summer concerts offered
0 comments

Summer concerts offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department will host three summer concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Swan Park Band Shell.

  • Wednesday, June 24: Whiskey Flats, a four-piece high energy country band based in Beaver Dam
  • Wednesday, July 8: Eric Diamond, Wisconsin’s favorite Neil Diamond Tribute artist
  • Wednesday, July 15: Starkweather Bay Blues Band, a true blues band with music that keeps people dancing and the blues alive

Attendees can bring their own blankets and lawn chairs or use the bench seating provided. Events are free and open to the public. No concessions offered.

Plans are also in the works for Jam by the Dam concerts at Tahoe Park later this summer. Watch for updates at facebook/jambythedam.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens

The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News