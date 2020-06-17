Summer concerts offered

Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department will host three summer concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Swan Park Band Shell.
- Wednesday, June 24: Whiskey Flats, a four-piece high energy country band based in Beaver Dam
- Wednesday, July 8: Eric Diamond, Wisconsin’s favorite Neil Diamond Tribute artist
- Wednesday, July 15: Starkweather Bay Blues Band, a true blues band with music that keeps people dancing and the blues alive
Attendees can bring their own blankets and lawn chairs or use the bench seating provided. Events are free and open to the public. No concessions offered.
Plans are also in the works for Jam by the Dam concerts at Tahoe Park later this summer. Watch for updates at facebook/jambythedam.
