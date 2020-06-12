Summer food program information released

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Beaver Dam Unified School District and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to kids age 18 and younger. Persons older than 18 who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year also may receive free meals.

Free meals will be served from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday at Beaver Dam High School; Martial Arts of America from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch for students enrolled in its camp only; YMCA serves breakfast from 7-8:15 a.m., lunch from 10:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. to students enrolled in its camp only; Crystal Lake Camp serves lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to students enrolled in its camp only.

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.