The fun continues as Reedsburg Public Library, enters into its sixth full week of summer programming. The week of July 22-27 will be especially busy with a number of entertaining and educational programs for youth and adults.
Senior Monday Fun Day at 2 p.m. July 22 will feature an introduction to watercolor painting for seniors, or any adult who is free that day. Participants will watch a video introduction to the craft, and then embark on their own project. All supplies will be provided, and local watercolorists Monica Liegel and Joyce Ihde will be on hand to offer tips to beginners.
The Morning Book Discussion group meets at 10 a.m. July 23 to discuss “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova. This novel that deals with the diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's disease and was recently a made into a movie starring Julianne Moore. Copies of all of the book group selections are on display as you enter the Library.
Participants in Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. July 23 will be busy making space related crafts, embracing the “Universe of Stories” summer theme. The Read with Me dog will make his appearance from 3-4:30 p.m. July 24. Youth may sign up on the day of the program to read to this specially trained canine listener in the Story Room of the library.
Loganville Book Bunch will be involved in a cupcake decorating project at 10 a.m. July 25 at the Loganville Village Hall, 130 West St., Loganville. At 2 p.m. Home Depot staff will be guests of the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg, as part of the Discovery Days program, open for students entering grades K-5. Advance sign up is required so that Home Depot may have a sufficient number of project kits on hand.
Reedsburg Writers will meet at 10 a.m. July 26 in the Community Room at the Reedsburg Public Library to further their summer compositions in advance of the final publication party. Teens will want to mark their calendars for Jelly Bean Trivia at 1 p.m., followed by a showing of this spring’s popular “aqua hero” movie, starring Jason Momoa.
Reedsburg Public Library’s own Miss Brittany will host the library’s addition to “Party in the Park” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27, at City Park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg. A “Library” themed story time will occur every hour on the half hour, 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 and 12:30. In between, youth can make their own bookmarks, and participate in some STEAM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, activities. The rain date location will be the RACA building, 1411 Viking Dr., Reedsburg.
For more information, call the library at 608-768-7323.
