Summer library program nears completion

In the next week Reedsburg Public Library summer program participants will be completing final activities online and in-person, before the last day on Aug. 15.
Summer programming has been online this year with the exception of the library’s annual worm races that took place on July 28. This year the races were socially distanced with family group’s reporting their worm’s time at separate locations on the library’s lawn. All other activities, including storytimes, book groups, writing groups, Teen Time, Reedsburg Readers, and Discovery Days were accomplished using either Zoom or Facebook platforms.
Youth Services librarians Jess McCarlson and Maxine Chipman were kept on their toes throughout the summer as they used the library’s former story room to host Zoom and Facebook sessions. One librarian would host the program, while the other used a second computer to admit entrance to the virtual activity, monitor background noise, and troubleshoot any technical problems with virtual participation.
Total attendance at the programs is difficult to gauge, especially Facebook sessions which can be viewed later. However, “the focus isn’t on the numbers, but about creating meaningful opportunities to meet community needs… I feel that we’ve accomplished that,” said McCarlson. Favorite memories include Zoom views of storytime participants swimming around their living rooms like fish, as well as a family dog who insisted on participating in book discussion.
To date, 265 youth and adults have signed up for the Beanstack online summer library reading incentive program, with 839 books read, and more than 46,000 reading minutes completed. If you want to get in on the challenge, a week remains to sign up on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on Beanstack to record reading completed since June 15. The library has started to distribute the completion prizes for the Youth Summer Reading program, and will draw for Grand Prize winners the week of Aug. 17. Names of prize basket winners in the adult challenge will also be drawn at that time.
Youth completion prizes this year include a pack of coupons from local businesses and a free book. Reedsburg Public Library staff would like to thank the following local sponsors for their donations to the coupon pack: Main Street Books, Pizza Hut, Subway, Swim Reedsburg, Culver’s, Kwik Trip, Papa Murphy’s Brewster’s Lanes, J’s Pub & Grill, as well as Creek Bed Country Farmacy and Eugster’s Farm. The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library generously supplied the youth grand prizes as well as the contents of the adult prize baskets.
In the coming weeks, the library’s youth and adult services staff will be planning for the fall. Be sure to check for the upcoming schedule on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
