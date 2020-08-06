Summer library program nears completion

To date, 265 youth and adults have signed up for the Beanstack online summer library reading incentive program, with 839 books read, and more than 46,000 reading minutes completed. If you want to get in on the challenge, a week remains to sign up on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on Beanstack to record reading completed since June 15. The library has started to distribute the completion prizes for the Youth Summer Reading program, and will draw for Grand Prize winners the week of Aug. 17. Names of prize basket winners in the adult challenge will also be drawn at that time.

Youth completion prizes this year include a pack of coupons from local businesses and a free book. Reedsburg Public Library staff would like to thank the following local sponsors for their donations to the coupon pack: Main Street Books, Pizza Hut, Subway, Swim Reedsburg, Culver’s, Kwik Trip, Papa Murphy’s Brewster’s Lanes, J’s Pub & Grill, as well as Creek Bed Country Farmacy and Eugster’s Farm. The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library generously supplied the youth grand prizes as well as the contents of the adult prize baskets.

In the coming weeks, the library’s youth and adult services staff will be planning for the fall. Be sure to check for the upcoming schedule on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.