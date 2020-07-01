Summer meal program continues

The School District of Reedsburg continues to offer meals this summer per USDA guidelines. They will be available through Aug. 26. Summer meal pick-up times are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Monday grab-and-go bags contain two breakfasts and two lunches and Wednesday grab-and-go bags contain three breakfasts and three lunches.

The meals are free and available to all children in the community ages 18 and under. Families can drive-thru or walk-up to receive grab-and-go meals. Parents/guardians can pick up meals on behalf of the children in their household without the children being present. When picking up meals, share how many children are in the family and where they go to school.