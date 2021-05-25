Summer meal program starts June 7

The Royall School District will serve summer meals to area youth starting June 7 for youth age 18 and younger regardless of address and those age 19 with a physical or mental disability.

A daily cold breakfast and hot lunch Monday-Thursday offered. On Thursdays, two cold breakfasts, one cold lunch and one hot lunch will be distribute; one breakfast and the cold lunch are intended for Friday's meals.

Locations for service in June will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Royall High School cafeteria; from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Elroy Gazebo by the Post Office and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Schultz Park; and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kendall gazebo.

Children, parents or guardians may pickup meals or stay and eat. Adults meals are available for $3 each. Pre ordering is not required.

For more information, contact Kristi Shore at 608-462-6315.