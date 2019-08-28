Summer readers wash police car at local library

The Hatch Public Library celebrated its third year working closely with Mauston public schools for its six-week Summer Reading Program. The program has expanded over the past several years, with 144 participants. They got to meet many professionals from the community who use real-life detective skills every day. This program held many activities including the opportunity to wash four City of Mauston trucks, and a police car on Aug. 2.
