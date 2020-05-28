Summer reading program starts Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., offers virtual and outdoor program options with its Summer Reading Program beginning Monday and ending Aug. 8.

Newborns through fifth-graders can participate in the READO game, where children and families keep track of the reading-related activities they do this summer. Each time participants complete a row, column or diagonal line of activities, they can bring in their READO card to the library, or take a picture of it and email it to the library, and get a chance to win a prize at a weekly prize drawing.

Teens can participate in the Great Summer Teen Read-a-Thon 2020, in which they use a special bookmark to keep track of each 15-minute period they read books, newspapers, magazines, graphic novels, or listen to audio books. Each time they fill in the bookmark, they can bring the completed bookmark to the library, or take a picture of it and email it to the library, and get a chance to win a prize at a weekly prize drawing.

READO cards and Great Summer Teen Read-a-Thon bookmarks can be picked up at the library starting Monday at the curbside pickup table in front of the library, the Youth Services desk, or online at baraboopubliclibrary.org.