Summer student volunteer program offered

WAUPUN — Agnesian HealthCare’s Volunteer Services will offer summer volunteer opportunities for students that will be age 15 or older by June 1.

Agnesian HealthCare offers a dedicated summer program for teens to volunteer during the non-school months. The program begins June 8 and ends the last week of August. Teens are asked to commit to four hours per week with a minimum of 35 hours for the summer.

Students may apply online by March 30 to participate. All first-time applicants must attend an interview session. Students who participated last year do not need to interview.

The interview dates are the week of April 6-10 and April 13-17 and will be setup at the location where students will be interested in volunteering.

For more information, call Cindy Smith at 920-926-4955 or visit agnesian.com/student-volunteers.