Wisconsin State Parks present "Shakespeare in the Park” on Sunday at the Mirror Lake Amphitheater. Summit Players' workshop for kids starts at 1 p.m., with the performance at 2:30 p.m.
The Summit Players are a traveling, seven-member theater company that presents short, accessible, free Shakespeare workshops and performances to audiences around the state of Wisconsin. Before each show, members teach a 45-minute workshop for kids (and fun adults) on Shakespearean text, general theater practices, and how Shakespeare used nature in his plays. All the words in the shows belong to Shakespeare, there are just fewer of them.
Summit Players Theatre shows are produced with new cuttings of Shakespeare’s scripts that become tight, approximately 75-minute shows of mayhem, character switches and hilarity.
A state park sticker is needed to enter the park. The program is free and donations are welcome. Call 608-254-2333 for more information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)