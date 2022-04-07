 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summit to acquire Commerce State Bank in West Bend

  • 0

Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank announce a partnership March 18 that includes Summit’s acquisition of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Commerce State Bank.

The definitive agreement was unanimously approved by both boards of directors and is pending shareholder and regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. The combined company will have assets approaching $6 billion and will have 54 locations. Summit Credit Union has 50 branches including Baraboo, Beaver Dam, and Portage.

Kim Sponem, CEO and president of Summit Credit Union, will remain the CEO of the combined organization.

Both the bank and credit union have won Top Workplaces awards in recent years. Commerce employees will remain part of the combined organization.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News