Summit to acquire Commerce State Bank in West Bend

Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank announce a partnership March 18 that includes Summit’s acquisition of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Commerce State Bank.

The definitive agreement was unanimously approved by both boards of directors and is pending shareholder and regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. The combined company will have assets approaching $6 billion and will have 54 locations. Summit Credit Union has 50 branches including Baraboo, Beaver Dam, and Portage.