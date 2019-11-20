Sundae fundraiser nets $3.800

Catholic Financial Life Insurance Chapter 48 in Dodge County sponsored a “Sundae on a Sunday” fundraiser for the Dodge County Food Pantry on Nov. 10 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish Hall. St. Vincent de Paul and pantry volunteers donated pies and Catholic Financial Life supplied the makings for a sundae. With $500 matches from Kohl's and Catholic Financial Life Insurance, $3,800 was raised for the pantry.
