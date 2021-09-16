Sundara expands, earns award

Sundara Inn & Spa, 920 Canyon Road, Wisconsin Dells, was ranked among the Top 10 Resort Hotels in the Midwest on Sept. 8 in Travel + Leisure magazine’s annual “World’s Best Awards” for 2021 as voted on by readers. That award provided the springboard for its latest expansion, with eight new woodland guest suites under construction and an open-air yoga studio. Construction is expected to be completed by year’s end and the open-air yoga deck offers complimentary yoga classes spring through fall.