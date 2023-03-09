Sundara Inn & Spa in Wisconsin Dells, is celebrating its 20th anniversary and was just ranked among “The 20 Best Destination Spas” in the world in a guide curated by the editorial team at Town & Country Magazine. The writers described Sundara as a “Midwest gem” that has “made a big impact in the world of destination spas,” noting that those who live in the heartland needn’t hop on a plane to have a full spa experience.” Sundara is the only property in the central part of the United States to be included in the list.
Sundara also has been nominated in USA Today’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards” for Best Spa Resort for 2023, with voting now live and running through April 3. To be considered, a property must be nominated by a panel of travel experts along with the newspaper’s editorial team. From the list of 20 nominated properties, the top 10 vote-getters will be revealed on April 14. Sundara can be found online at sundaraspa.com.