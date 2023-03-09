Sundara Inn & Spa in Wisconsin Dells, is celebrating its 20th anniversary and was just ranked among “The 20 Best Destination Spas” in the world in a guide curated by the editorial team at Town & Country Magazine. The writers described Sundara as a “Midwest gem” that has “made a big impact in the world of destination spas,” noting that those who live in the heartland needn’t hop on a plane to have a full spa experience.” Sundara is the only property in the central part of the United States to be included in the list.