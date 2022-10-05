Sundara Inn & Spa earns Top 20 ranking

The readers and editors of Condé Nast Traveler magazine announce the winners of the publication’s 35th annual “Readers’ Choice Awards” on Oct. 4.

In the Destination Spa Resorts category, Sundara Inn & Spa was ranked among the top 20 properties in the U.S., one of only two Midwest spa resorts to make this list.

This comes on the heels of Sundara being ranked fourth in the “10 Best Resorts in the Midwest” category in the 2022 “World’s Best Awards” from Travel + Leisure magazine and earlier this year Sundara was named one of the top wellness destination resorts in North American in Organic Spa magazine’s annual guide. Sundara also took the top honor in Midwest Living magazine’s “Best of the Midwest” awards in the wellness category.

The list of awards sets an especially upbeat tone as Sundara heads into its 20th anniversary year in 2023. For more details, visit sundaraspa.com.