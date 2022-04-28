Supervisor vacancy in Dodge County Board

There is a vacancy in the seat representing District 26 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 26 consists of Ward 2, 7 and 8 in the city of Waupun and Ward 2 in the town of Chester. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment to be made by the County Board chair and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 16, 2024.

Residents of Supervisory District 26 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of application to David Frohling, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors at dfrohling@co.dodge.wi.us by Tuesday, May 3. Frohling will review the letters and give interested applicants a chance to present their qualifications to him. He will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 26 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

For a map of the district or questions, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-a-d/county-clerk/election-information/district-maps or contact Karen Gibson, Dodge County clerk at 920-386-3605.