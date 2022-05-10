Supervisor vacancy in Dodge County Board

There continues to be a vacancy in the seat representing District 26 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 26 consists of Ward 2, 7 and 8 in the city of Waupun and Ward 2 in the town of Chester. The vacancy occurred when no one ran for County Board Supervisory District 26 in the April election and no one has expressed an interest in the seat. Applicants must reside in District 26, be 18 years of age or older, and have no felony convictions.

Residents of Supervisory District 26 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of interest to David Frohling, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors at dfrohling@co.dodge.wi.us or 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039 by May 23.

Frohling will review the letters and give interested applicants a chance to present their qualifications to him. He will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 26 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.

For a map of the district or questions, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-a-d/county-board or contact Karen Gibson, Dodge County clerk at 920-386-3605.