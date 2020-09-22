Support group and conference planned

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lifeline Connection of Wisconsin-Dodge County has been helping people in the community struggling with substance abuse and life controlling issues for 5 ½ years.

Living Free recovery groups are held in Beaver Dam, Watertown and soon Mayville. The groups are a global faith-based initiative providing training, curriculum, support, and guidance in helping those with “life-controlling” addictions. Living Free serves with a plan of recovery, encouragement and accountability with a faith-based 12-Step, Anger Management, Understanding Depression, Coping with the Losses of Life, Godly Parenting, and a variety of other topics relevant. For more information, visit livingfree.org

The group meets weekly for 9-12 weeks depending on the workbook used then most groups continue on with additional topics. Two groups are planned.

The Wisconsin Recovery Initiative conference is planned for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Harvest Church, W7444 Highway 33, Beaver Dam. Judge Kristine Snow will speak Friday about her experience in family law and helping struggling families before they end up in the legal system.

Anyone interested in being part of the organization, attending a group or registering for the conference, call Cindy Hartt at 920-344-9179 or email lifelineofdodge@gmail.com.