Supporting farmers in challenging times

JUNEAU — Extension Dodge County will host “Farm & Business – Supporting Farmers” from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 6 at the Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau, to help agribusiness professionals and agency staff feel more comfortable and confident working with families in distress, and to connect with others to provide support for the farming community.

Topics covered include, Hardening Your Client's Business with Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Making the Connection: Strengthening Communication & Listening Skills with Farmers with Tina Kohlman and Stephanie Plaster, agriculture educators, UW-Madison, Division of Extension; Assessing alfalfa, and what to do if it's not growing with Joe Zimbric, agriculture educator, UW-Madison, Division of Extension; and How Many Heifers: Cost vs. Goals with Amanda Young, agriculture educator, UW-Madison, Division of Extension.

Open to all individuals wanting to learn more on how to support their farm families and clientele. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 920-389-3790.

