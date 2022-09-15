 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surgeons Quarters hosts Fall Festival

The Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, 1824 Highway 33, Portage, will celebrate the autumnal equinox with its Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The free event offers children’s games including a pumpkin rolling race, pumpkin ring toss and apple bobbing, while adults can make pumpkin ice cream or a fabric pumpkin - with fall treats available while touring the grounds.

Owned and operated by the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Fort Winnebago Surgeon’s Quarters is home to two historic buildings: the Surgeons Quarters, where the U.S. Army surgeons of Fort Winnebago resided from 1834-54, and the Garrison School, a one-room schoolhouse that served local pupils from 1850-1960.

