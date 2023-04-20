Brandi Surprise celebrated 30 years of service to National Exchange Bank & Trust on April 5.
Surprise joined the bank in 1993, and has worked with commercial loans since. In her current role as commercial loan coordinator team lead, she trains new employees, assists her team with questions, and helps create and maintain procedures, manuals and resources.
Surprise grew up in Alameda, California, and now resides in Beaver Dam with her family. She holds degrees in accounting and supervisory management from Moraine Park Technical College.
