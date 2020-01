Jarett Paul Sveum has been commissioned as a second Lt. in the United States Air Force. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in May of 2019, with a degree in mechanical and astronautical engineering. He graduated Dec. 19, 2019, from AF officer training school at Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, Alabama and will be based at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton Ohio. He is a 2015 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School and is the son of Jeff and Lori Sveum.