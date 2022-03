U. S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jarett Sveum graduated with High Distinction with a master of business administration from Liberty University on March 4.

He is a mechanical and astronautical engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. He also received the Air Force Achievement Medal for outstanding achievement and meritorious service rendered specifically on behalf of the Air Force. Sveum is a 2015 graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School.