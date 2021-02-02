 Skip to main content
Swarm of drones at St. Peter’s Lutheran School
Swarm of drones at St. Peter's Lutheran School

Sixth grade students at St. Peter’s Lutheran School in Reedsburg learn about drones. Pictured, from left, Grace Thomas, Jordyn Burton, Grant Weber, Olivia Schafer, Matt Dehn, Matthew Stando on Jan 8.

St. Peter’s Lutheran School offers a new subject in its sixth grade STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – class, the use and flying of drones. Students are learning to manually fly and program for pre-planned flights different types of drones. Using software on their Chromebooks, students are able to code programs, then send to their drones for flight.

Classes are taught by Matt Dehn who has a commercial license to fly drones. “Getting my UAS license from the FAA was a very important part of teaching this course. I want to make sure that I am teaching the kids how to use drones safely and legally. I am hoping that through this class students will get an appreciation for coding and get them excited about the STEM fields. Hopefully, in the future, some of my students will be able to give back to their communities by flying drones as a volunteer with the fire and police departments or full-time commercially.”

The course finale will be to program multiple drones to complete a swarm project - flying multiple preprogrammed drones at the same time.

