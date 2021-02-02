Swarm of drones at St. Peter’s Lutheran School

St. Peter’s Lutheran School offers a new subject in its sixth grade STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – class, the use and flying of drones. Students are learning to manually fly and program for pre-planned flights different types of drones. Using software on their Chromebooks, students are able to code programs, then send to their drones for flight.

Classes are taught by Matt Dehn who has a commercial license to fly drones. “Getting my UAS license from the FAA was a very important part of teaching this course. I want to make sure that I am teaching the kids how to use drones safely and legally. I am hoping that through this class students will get an appreciation for coding and get them excited about the STEM fields. Hopefully, in the future, some of my students will be able to give back to their communities by flying drones as a volunteer with the fire and police departments or full-time commercially.”