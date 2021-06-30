 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swearing in held for new fire-engineer
0 Comments

Swearing in held for new fire-engineer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meyer sworn in

Joshua Meyer is sworn in as a fire-engineer at the Portage Fire Department during a ceremony on June 29.

 PFD/Contributed

The Portage Fire Department held a swearing in ceremony for its newest fire-engineer, Joshua Meyer on June 29. Portage Mayor Rick Dodd provided encouraging words as Meyer embarks on this new career.

Meyer is a native to the Madison area, having grown up in Waunakee and working as a mechanic for 10 years at a shop just off the beltline. His family roots originated in Portage, beginning in 1865, when his great-great grandparents built a home on Wisconsin Street, which was passed down through the family until late 2020.

His interest in firefighting led him to volunteering at DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS, where he has spent the last five years working his way up to a lieutenant’s position. He has been one of the primary engineers in the DeForest Windsor District for the last three years and one of the lead instructors for new members.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Churches host chicken dinner

Black Hawk Bethlehem and Denzer United Methodist churches will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News