Swearing in held for new fire-engineer

The Portage Fire Department held a swearing in ceremony for its newest fire-engineer, Joshua Meyer on June 29. Portage Mayor Rick Dodd provided encouraging words as Meyer embarks on this new career.

Meyer is a native to the Madison area, having grown up in Waunakee and working as a mechanic for 10 years at a shop just off the beltline. His family roots originated in Portage, beginning in 1865, when his great-great grandparents built a home on Wisconsin Street, which was passed down through the family until late 2020.

His interest in firefighting led him to volunteering at DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS, where he has spent the last five years working his way up to a lieutenant’s position. He has been one of the primary engineers in the DeForest Windsor District for the last three years and one of the lead instructors for new members.