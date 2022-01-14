 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks to perform
0 Comments

Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks to perform

  • 0
Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks performs

Lindsey Giese and Tom Waselchuk of Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks.

 RIVER ARTS/Contributed

After 10 years of performing around the Midwest, Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks will have their final performance at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

The show features the music and lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash and stars two Wisconsin music veterans, Tom Waselchuk and Lindsey Giese.

Waselchuk, a veteran guitarist and vocalist with extensive experience in multiple genres, has guided The Dang-Its band since its beginnings in 1998 as a neo honky tonk band to its current wide-ranging acoustic Americana format, and his current partnership with The Honey Pies expands on his evolving musical interests.

Giese was lead singer on Celebrity Cruises and Holland America before returning to Sauk Prairie as the executive director for River Arts Inc., where she continues to perform at house concerts and with the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild.

The backup band for Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks includes Tom Delinger on pedal steel guitar, Matt Rogers on upright bass, Mark Luhring on drums, and Chris Wagoner on mandolin and fiddle.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available at riverartsinc.org/sdht, at River Arts on Water, by phone at 608-643-5215, or at the door.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Christmas tree collection

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city, may place Christmas trees and boughs to th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News