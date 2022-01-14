Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks to perform

After 10 years of performing around the Midwest, Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks will have their final performance at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

The show features the music and lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash and stars two Wisconsin music veterans, Tom Waselchuk and Lindsey Giese.

Waselchuk, a veteran guitarist and vocalist with extensive experience in multiple genres, has guided The Dang-Its band since its beginnings in 1998 as a neo honky tonk band to its current wide-ranging acoustic Americana format, and his current partnership with The Honey Pies expands on his evolving musical interests.

Giese was lead singer on Celebrity Cruises and Holland America before returning to Sauk Prairie as the executive director for River Arts Inc., where she continues to perform at house concerts and with the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild.

The backup band for Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks includes Tom Delinger on pedal steel guitar, Matt Rogers on upright bass, Mark Luhring on drums, and Chris Wagoner on mandolin and fiddle.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available at riverartsinc.org/sdht, at River Arts on Water, by phone at 608-643-5215, or at the door.