Swingin' Beavers attend conference

The Swingin’ Beavers Square Dance Club serving Dodge and surrounding counties had 27 members attend the Aug. 9-11 the Wisconsin State Square and Round Dance 60th Convention at the Madison Marriott Convention Center in Middleton. More than 670 dancers gathered from 22 states to celebrate the diamond anniversary. Square dance class information available at 608-386-2951 before Sept. 8. Families, couples and singles are welcome. The Swingin’ Beavers are a participating organization of the Blue Zones Project.
