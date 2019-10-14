Beaver Dam Swingin’ Beavers attended a three-day Wisconsin Plus, Advanced & Challenge dance at the Washington County fairgrounds Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 29, members traveled to La Crosse for the Oktoberfest square dance. The club dances take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays in October at Wilson School, 405 W. Third St., Beaver Dam. Beginner dancers can learn the calls needed to square dance, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 920-386-2951.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)