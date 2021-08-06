SWORD DONATED TO HISTORICAL SOCIETY

WAUPUN — A Civil War Dress Sword belonging to Lt. H.C. Curtis was donated to the Waupun Historical Society by Glenn Romsos, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 25.
Romsos said in his youth in New Richmond, in the early 1950s he purchased the Civil War dress sword that had belonged to Lt. H. C. Curtis, from a young man who was visiting New Richmond.
“The sword became a prized possession that went with us kids on many expeditions,” said Romsos.
Romsos said he gave the sword to his brother Vernon who had it restored and was able to obtain a copy of Lt. Curtis’s service record during the Civil War from a museum in Madison.
“After Vernon passed away, his wife Nancy asked if I wanted the sword. After discussions with our family, we decided to learn more about Lt. Curtis with the hope of finding a permanent home for his sword,” said Romsos.
Romsos said he, his sister Kathy and his daughter Pilar, searched online archives, visited cemeteries and libraries in Janesville and Waupun that enabled them to determine much about the life and achievements of Henry Clay Curtis.
Romsos said, “Most notable was that he became a principal and superintendent of schools in the Dodge County area.
“With this information, I reached out to the principal of the Waupun High School who put me in touch with Zac Dickhut, president of the Waupun Historical Society who supplied photos and a history of Mr. Curtis’s life after the war.”
Romsos said his family’s wish now is to donate the sword to the Waupun Historical Society where future generations can get a feel for an extraordinary man who distinguished himself in battle and went on to become an outstanding community leader in the Dodge County area.
Dickhut said, “The Waupun Historical Society is honored and excited to have such a cherished piece with direct ties to the city being donated to our museum. It’s especially humbling for Glenn to consider historical and community value over financial gain when considering where to house a relic such as this. I thank him tremendously, not only on behalf of the board and the membership, but on behalf of countless future generations who will learn from this, and numerous other artifacts in our newly-redesigned museum.”
Kyle Clark, Historical Society executive director, said, “He was a leader in the Waupun community and the return of his sword will help us tell his story.”
About 25 other relatives from Wisconsin to Connecticut gathered for the ceremony.