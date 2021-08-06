SWORD DONATED TO HISTORICAL SOCIETY

WAUPUN — A Civil War Dress Sword belonging to Lt. H.C. Curtis was donated to the Waupun Historical Society by Glenn Romsos, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 25.

Romsos said in his youth in New Richmond, in the early 1950s he purchased the Civil War dress sword that had belonged to Lt. H. C. Curtis, from a young man who was visiting New Richmond.

“The sword became a prized possession that went with us kids on many expeditions,” said Romsos.

Romsos said he gave the sword to his brother Vernon who had it restored and was able to obtain a copy of Lt. Curtis’s service record during the Civil War from a museum in Madison.

“After Vernon passed away, his wife Nancy asked if I wanted the sword. After discussions with our family, we decided to learn more about Lt. Curtis with the hope of finding a permanent home for his sword,” said Romsos.

Romsos said he, his sister Kathy and his daughter Pilar, searched online archives, visited cemeteries and libraries in Janesville and Waupun that enabled them to determine much about the life and achievements of Henry Clay Curtis.

Romsos said, “Most notable was that he became a principal and superintendent of schools in the Dodge County area.