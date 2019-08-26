Syens beomes SIA partner

Partners of SIA Insurance Services include Jordan Sterk, Joel Sterk, Matt Syens, Jon Venhuizen and John Theune. Syens is its newest partner, effective Aug. 1. He has been with SIA since 2016 and specializes in commercial insurance products and solutions. He and his wife Annie live in Waupun with their children Will and Piper. SIA is an independent insurance agency with offices in Waupun, Jackson, Randolph and the Fox Valley.
