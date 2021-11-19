 Skip to main content
Synergy Metalworks hosts holiday book drive
Synergy Metalworks, LLC will host a holiday book drive from Monday through Dec. 10. New or gently used books for local families in need may be placed in the holiday-wrapped bin by the main entrance, 420 Commerce Ave., Baraboo. For more information, call 608-356-3003.

