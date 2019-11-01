According to an Oct. 24 press release, Kimberly Evert has been promoted to director of business development, responsible for company communication and implementation of the marketing plan in addition to assisting ownership with business decisions at Synergy Metalworks in Baraboo.
Katie Burch is promoted to purchasing manager, handling procurement of components required for the company and their network of customers.
Tanya Baetje is promoted to accounting and human resource manager, overseeing the accounting practices of the associated companies and is responsible for all HR requirements.
Cassie Brozak is promoted to fabrication and production manager, supervising the manufacturing team and leading the process improvement of all company product lines.
