Tackmann named new Oakdale Electric general manager

You have free articles remaining.
Oakdale Electric Cooperative appointed Chris Tackmann the cooperative’s new general manager effective Jan. 13. Board Chairman Rick Barrett made the announcement during an all-employee meeting on Dec. 9. Tackmann holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and management information systems from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He also holds a master of business administration from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Tackmann will become the fifth general manager in Oakdale Electric Cooperative’s 85-year history. He will succeed Bruce Ardelt, who was appointed general manager in 2000, after working 10 years as OEC’s manager of finance and administration, and 10 years at Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative in Friendship.